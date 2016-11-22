Gigi Hadid has revealed her hidden musical talents! The 21-year-old has floored fans with an acapella rendition of Broadway hit Popular from the critically-acclaimed musical Wicked. In the short video filmed for W Magazine, Gigi admitted that the upbeat tune is her go-to choice when she's at karaoke, before bursting into song.

Perfectly embodying the cheerful character of Glinda, Gigi happily poses and flips her hair as she sings. Showing off her sense of humour, the blonde beauty quips that she's "not going to hit" some of the song's highest notes, before good-naturedly attempting them anyway.

Fans immediately took to social media to praise Gigi for her efforts, but there was one star whose seal of approval will no doubt be particular special for the star.

Kristin Chenoweth, who originally played Glinda on Broadway, revealed she was impressed by the model's performance, congratulating her on Twitter. "Bravo, @GigiHadid!" she wrote, alongside a clip of Gigi singing.





It's not the first time Gigi has been praised for her vocals. Boyfriend and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik has previously admitted that the pair often sing together. "She's got a nice voice, I like her voice," he told ES magazine.

Earlier this week Gigi made waves when she hit the AMAs, which she hosted for the first time alongside Jay Pharoah. There she floored fans in not one but five showstopping outfits, topping best-dressed lists on the night.





During the evening Gigi caused a stir with an impersonation of future First Lady Melania Trump, but has since shared a heartfelt apology explaining that she didn't mean to offend anyone with the impression, which was deemed by some as being in ill taste.

"I was honoured to host the AMA's last night and to work with some of the most respected writers in the business," she wrote in a lengthy post shared on Twitter. "I removed or changed anything in the script that I felt took the joke too far, and whether or not you choose to see it, what remained was done in good humour and with no bad intent."

She added: "I too have been the centre of a nationally televised comedy skit that poked fun at my actions, and was able to find the humour in it. I believe Melania understands show business and the way shows are written and run.

"I apologise to anyone that I offended & have only the best wishes for our country. Respectfully x Gi."