Iskra Lawrence strips down on subway to share inspiring message about body confidence

Iskra Lawrence stripped down to her underwear on a busy New York subway train to issue a powerful statement about body shaming. The model, who has long championed body confidence, told commuters she wanted them to change the way they see themselves and look past their insecurities.

In a video shared on her YouTube page, Iskra can be seen standing in the middle of a crowded carriage wearing a black dress and boots as she starts an address about body positivity.

"I want to make myself vulnerable today so you can see truly the journey I've come on with my own body and how I feel about myself today," Iskra said. "So I'm going to reveal myself to you to prove that we are in control of how we feel about ourselves. No one else holds our self-worth but us. I grew up hating what I saw in the mirror because society told me I was not good enough."

The 26-year-old continued to tell her fellow passengers that they should respect their bodies, saying she hoped her address would help them to see themselves differently.

"Every single one of us has so much value and so much worth that is so much more than just skin," she said, to a cheer from one of the passengers.

"Please I urge you, you deserve to love yourself, you deserve to feel comfortable and confident, and I really hope I connected with you today," Iskra concluded, before receiving a round of applause from the people seated around her.

Iskra uploaded the video to her YouTube account on Sunday, where it has already received thousands of views and comments from fans, many of whom praised her for being an "amazing role model" and thanking her for speaking out.