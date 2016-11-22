Gigi Hadid apologises for her Melania Trump impersonation at AMAs

Gigi Hadid has shared a heartfelt apology for her impersonation of future First Lady Melania Trump at the American Music Awards.

The model said she didn't mean to offend anyone with the impression, which was deemed by some as being in ill taste.

Gigi Hadid apologised for her impersonation of Melania Trump

Taking to Twitter to share a handwritten note, Gigi explained: "I was honoured to host the AMA's last night and to work with some of the most respected writers in the business. I removed or changed anything in the script that I felt took the joke too far, and whether or not you choose to see it, what remained was done in good humour and with no bad intent."

The 21-year-old continued: "I too have been the centre of a nationally televised comedy skit that poked fun at my actions, and was able to find the humour in it. I believe Melania understands show business and the way shows are written and run.

"I apologise to anyone that I offended & have only the best wishes for our country. Respectfully x Gi."

The model shared a handwritten note on Twitter

Gigi hosted the AMAs for the first time alongside Jay Pharoah on Sunday night. It wasn't only the model's impression that got people talking, but her sweet backstage exchange with boyfriend Zayn Malik too.

The former One Direction star was presented with the New Artist of the Year Award, and as he made his way backstage after collecting the prize, Gigi dashed over to give him a congratulatory kiss and hug – all of which was captured on camera.

Although the couple disappointed fans by not arriving together, Gigi made a head-turning red carpet arrival in a white lace off-the-shoulder gown, before making a further four outfit changes.