Victoria and David Beckham join Eva Longoria Baston at Global Gift Gala

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria Baston joined forces to co-host the Global Gift Gala in London on Saturday night. The close friends both looked glamorous at the event, which was hosted in partnership with Quintessentially at the Corinthia Hotel.

Both Eva and Victoria wore pieces from the designer's fashion label for the occasion; Eva donned a figure-hugging plunging black gown which she complemented with smoky eye make-up, pink lipstick and straight slicked back hair.

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria co-hosted the Global Gift Gala

Meanwhile Victoria looked effortlessly chic in black tailored trousers and a cut out camisole top. She wore her hair in her signature tousled bob and kept her styling simple with a pair of pointed heels.

She was supported on the night by her husband David Beckham, who looked dapper in a navy pinstripe suit.

Other famous faces to attend the charity gala included Victoria and David's friends Tana and Gordon Ramsay, Nicole Scherzinger, Alesha Dixon and Laura Whitmore, who looked gorgeous in a champagne coloured gown.

David Beckham supported Victoria at the event

Proceeds from the event benefit The Global Gift Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organisation which strives to create a positive impact on the lives of families, children and women who are in need.

Some money will also go to Eva's eponymous charity, The Eva Longoria Baston Foundation, which focuses on women's education and entrepreneurship.

Laura Whitmore was one of the celebrity attendees

Eva and Victoria have long been friends after meeting when the Beckhams moved to Los Angeles, and the Desperate Housewives star has previously revealed why they have remained so close.

"We're best friends and have shared lots of life lessons together," said Eva, speaking to Daily Mail Australia. "What we talk about is between us but we've been through stuff together."