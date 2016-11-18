Victoria Beckham has shared a snap of herself in a T-shirt adorned with one of her daughter Harper's drawings to raise money for World AIDS Day.

Working with UNAIDS and Born Free Africa, the mother-of-four posted the photo to her 12.9 million Instagram followers, captioning the photo: "Thank you@voguemagazine! My #WAD2016 T-shirts available tomorrow at #VBDoverSt and victoriabeckham.com x VB."

Victoria shared a snap of herself in the T-shirt

The artwork is a drawing of a woman reaching her hand out while wearing a red AIDS ribbon, with a red love heart next to the sweet drawing. The T-shrit is available in plain white or in red polka dots, and all profits from the sale of the design will go support Born Free Africa.

As part of her work as an UNAIDS Global Goodwill Ambassador, the fashion designer opened up about her designs, telling Vogue: "This year, for the first time—and along with a little help from Harper—I've created an adult’s T-shirt with a matching mini version for children. [It's] a huge honour, and a role I am taking very seriously. This is a global plan that aims to support the initial mother-to-child transmission process, but also to educate and empower teenage girls and boys against HIV."

Victoria recently visited Africa with her son, Brooklyn

She continued: "We have a real opportunity to totally eradicate HIV and AIDS for the future, however, we need to keep going to ensure global access to treatment to ensure that no one is left behind."

The philanthropist recently visited Africa with her eldest son Brooklyn, and shared photos of her experiencewith fans. She captioned one snap: "Good night Kenya.Please help eliminate mother to child transmission of HIV in Kenya."

Brooklyn also shared photos of the trip, including the moment he met a baby boy who had been named after him. He wrote: "Humbled by the most inspiring family running @newlifehomeke. Honoured to meet newborn baby Brooklyn!"