The best Mickey Mouse-inspired collaborations

There's no denying that Mickey Mouse is one of the world's most recognisable cartoons. Created by Walt Disney in 1928, the happy go-lucky mouse has become iconic – and he's created an impressive legacy in the world of fashion, inspiring designers throughout decades.

As Disney celebrates Mickey's birthday on Friday following the release of his first theatrical film Steamboat Willie, we take a look at some of the most recent collections inspired by the animated star…

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

LAZY OAF

Lazy Oaf's head designer Gemma Shiel spent years collecting 70s' and 80s' Mickey Mouse paraphernalia, so it comes as no surprise that the Disney x Lazy Oaf collection includes a series of pieces starring Minnie Mouse's counterpart. Knitted cardigans, slogan tees and oversized denim shirt-dresses make it easy to look effortlessly cool while paying homage to Disney's biggest icon.

CATH KIDSTON

The team at Cath Kidston delved into Disney's archives to find inspiration for everything from cosy knitwear to tote bags and notebooks. We're particularly loving the 'Mickey in London' pieces with intricate illustrations depicting the mouse exploring England's capital.



THE RODNIK BAND

Renowned for its bold pop style, The Rodnik Band have given this classic cartoon a contemporary spin in their new 'Guess Who' collection, using his outline to inspire their eye-catching and colourful dresses. Statement accessories are also key – carry your essentials in one of their quirky Mickey Mouse handbags! "Mickey Mouse isthe ultimateplayful, pop culture icon - his silhouette instantly recognisable - and as an artist I was very excited to creatively engage with his image," said the label's founder Philip Colbert.

Since his debut in 1928, Mickey Mouse has influenced fashion and popular culture with his adventurous personality and timeless appeal. Over the past few years, Mickey Mouse has put his iconic stamp on various successful collaborations inspiring great designers from the fashion, interior design and art worlds. #HappyBirthdayMickey