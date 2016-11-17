Eva Longoria and Karlie Kloss have fun on the red carpet

Eva Longoria and Karlie Kloss seemed to enjoy each other's company while posing on the red carpet for the L'Oreal Women of Worth Awards.

Giggling with each other, the pair looked dressed to the nines in stunning outfits. While the former Desperate Housewives star wore a Noon by Noor black spangled playsuit with black stilettos, which she accessorised with a chunky black ring and a gorgeous smokey eyed make-up look, Karlie towered over her petite friend in a dazzling golden gown with a plunging neckline while wearing a bold red lipstick.

Karlie and Eva attended the L'Oreal Women of Worth Awards

The 41-year-old actress took the Instagram to joke about the pair's notable height difference, captioning a photo of the pair: "Hey Karlie, can you hear me down here? It's me, Eva!"#SmallPeopleProblems."

Karlie also Instagrammed a video of the night, writing: "What an honour to present @monica_logothetis tonight at@lorealmakeup #WomenofWorth.

"Her organization @dreamwakersflashchats connects students with mentors and leaders around the world. I'm humbled by her work and the work of the other extraordinary women recognized tonight, they are touching lives, changing their communities and the definition of being WORTH IT."

The pair laughed together on the red carpet

The pair were also joined by Blake Lively in her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her second daughter just two weeks ago. The 29-year-old actress looked simply glowing in a flowing black dress with sheer sleeves and accessorised the look with a simple pair of silver earrings and a pair of nude heels.

Meanwhile, Eva has opened up about her own plans for motherhood with husband of five months Jose Baston.

Speaking to Ocean Drive, the actress explained: "It if happens, it happens—if it's meant to be it would be a blessing."

