Blake Lively looked simply amazing while making a red carpet appearance just two weeks after giving birth to her second child, a baby girl.

The mother-of-two made an appearance at L'Oreal's Women of Worth awards in New York City on Wednesday evening.

Blake looked chic in a black dress

Leaving her trademark blonde tresses long and straight, the former Gossip Girl star looked glowing in a black dress with a plunging neckline and long sheer sleeves.

Blake accessorised the look with matching black nail varnish and a simple pair of silver earrings while keeping her make-up simple with an au naturel look. She also paired her glamorous outfit with a pair of nude heels.

The 29-year-old actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds recently welcomed their second baby girl, a little sister for their 23-year-old daughter, James.

Although they have kept the news of their second child very quiet, Ryan accidentally revealed the baby's gender during an appearance on Conan.

He confirmed he was the father of two girls after joking: "Yeah, a lot of oestrogen," while on the show, and Blake shared a snap of the Deadpool star's apology for letting it slip.

The star appeared on the red carpet just two weeks after giving birth

"The ways I know that @vancityreynolds got himself into huge trouble on @teamcoco tonight," she wrote. "Not only did he come home with my true love, @levain_bakery cookies, but he personally toasted them for me and brought me a cup of milk WITH ICE. Literal brownie points."

The star's husband of four years recently revealed how he fell in love with Blake in an adorable interview with GQ.

"We were hanging out at this little restaurant in Tribeca that's open really late, and this song came on and I was just like, 'Want to dance?'," he revealed. "No one was in there, so it was just totally empty. And it was just one of those moments where halfway through the dance, it was like, 'Oh, I think I just crossed a line.'"