Bella Hadid is working on this for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid is no stranger to the runway, but she has admitted there is one thing about walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show that she is particularly nervous about.

The 20-year-old said that she has been practicing smiling while perfecting her model strut, as it is not something she usually has to do at other fashion shows.

Bella Hadid admitted she is practicing her smile ahead of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

"On the runway for high fashion you just don't really think," Bella told People. "You just walk and it's an everyday thing. You do so many shows a day that it's kind of you're showing the clothes."

But the Victoria's Secret show is different. "It's about personality. It's about the lingerie, but you also have to keep a smile on your face. You have to interact," Bella said. "It's a different experience than I am really used to."

Bella admitted that she has been putting in practice before she takes to the runway in Paris at the end of November.

The model is set to make her debut in the show in Paris

"I am not a very good smiler on cue," Bella confided. "I have to practice that a lot."

Her preparations include placing a large mirror in front of her housemate's room so she has more space to practice her walk.

"It's perfect for me, but she can't really get out of her room," she joked.

Bella recently revealed that she has been training hard ahead of the show, saying she had "accidentally" lost weight through her strict regime.

"I worked out so hard and everybody is like, 'Oh she looks so skinny blah, blah, blah," the model said. "But I think that if you just stick to something you can really achieve so much. I've been eating hard protein every day, and working out for three hours every day. It's crazy but I think that you know if you set your mind to something I think you can succeed."