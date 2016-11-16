Kim Kardashian is launching Kimoji fur slippers

Kim Kardashian appears to be focusing on her business during her time out of the public eye.

The mum-of-two, who has been absent from social media since she was robbed at gunpoint in October, is set to launch her own range of Kimoji merchandise in December.

The news was revealed by Kim's close friend and assistant Stephanie Sheppard, who revealed that she was wearing a pair of furry slippers adorned with the acronym FML.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kim Kardashian is launching a range of Kimoji slippers

"Wearing Kimoji fur slippers – can't wait for them to drop in December," she wrote.

And there appears to be a sentimental reason for the slippers being adorned with the letters FML. It is the name of one of Kanye West's songs from his most recent album The Life of Pablo, in which he states his loyalty to Kim and their two children.

An abbreviation of "for my lady", the rap includes Kanye saying he's determined to stay devoted to his relationship, so it is no surprise Kim was touched by the sentiment.



Steph confirmed via Kim's app that #KIMOJI Fur Slippers drops next month 👀👀

A photo posted by Facebook | Twitter: TeamKimye (@teamkimye) on Nov 14, 2016 at 10:08am PST

A photo posted by Facebook | Twitter: TeamKimye (@teamkimye) on

Stephanie Sheppard revealed the news

Kim has long been a fan of furry slippers and pool sliders; in August she stepped out in a unique ensemble, pairing hers with a black corset, cycling shorts and cape.

The 36-year-old has been keeping a low profile since her robbery ordeal, but has been allowing friends and family to keep her fans updated via her eponymous app.

Kim's brother Rob shared some snaps of her Halloween costume over the weekend, revealing she had dressed up as Princess Jasmine from Aladdin.

Kim is keeping a low profile since she was robbed at gunpoint

"Now you know Kim loves Halloween," he wrote. "She couldn't disappoint North once she found a Princess Jasmine costume from back in the day.

"North is crazy into Princess Jasmine right now. So being the good mommy she is, she wore her old princess Jasmine costume to match North!"