You HAVE to see Kim Kardashian's Halloween costumes!

Kim Kardashian has been staying firmly out of the spotlight following the robbery in Paris in September.

But friends and family of the star have taken online to share snaps of the star in all her Halloween costume glory.

Kim dressed as Princess Jasmine for Halloween

Brother Rob took control of his sister's website to update her followers on her October 31 looks.

"Now you know Kim loves Halloween," he wrote. "She couldn't disappoint North once she found a Princess Jasmine costume from back in the day.

"North is crazy into Princess Jasmine right now. So being the good mommy she is, she wore her old princess Jasmine costume to match North!"

The star, who recently became a dad for the first time, added: "They got a magic carpet, lamp and Saint had to be Aladdin. Kourt threw a Halloween dinner for the fam. This will be my life next Halloween!"

Saint was dressed as Aladdin

The photos were adorable, we all cooed. But, Kim being Kim and the queen of Halloween dressing, there was an outfit change!

The mum-of-two's assistant Steph Shep showed off Kim's second outfit on her website on Monday.

Kim had an outfit change during the night

"So Kim and I were cleaning out her Halloween closet and we came across this purple belly dancer outfit," she wrote.

"North really wanted her to try it on since purple is her FAVE colour ever! How amazing does she look?!"

We agree – she looked incredible!



