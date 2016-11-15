Amber Heard makes showstopping return to the red carpet

Amber Heard made a welcome return to the red carpet on Monday as she attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old, who has been keeping a relatively low profile since her divorce from Johnny Depp, looked gorgeous as she arrived at the event at NeueHouse Hollywood.

Amber Heard attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Amber glammed up for the occasion in a pale pink lace gown which featured off-the-shoulder and halterneck detailing.

She complemented the look by tying her hair back into a high bun and adding a pair of jewelled drop earrings. Dewy make-up, black mascara and a slick of red lipstick completed the look.

Amber's rare high profile outing comes three months after she reached a divorce settlement with Johnny following an acrimonious split.

The actress looked gorgeous in a lace gown

The Danish Girl star received a £5million divorce settlement, which she donated to two charities – half went to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and the other half to the American Civil Liberties Union, which works to prevent violence against women.

In a statement Amber, who accused Johnny of domestic abuse, said she hoped to help those "less able to defend themselves".

Addressing her divorce settlement, Amber wrote: "Money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully help those less able to defend themselves.

Amber has been out of the spotlight since her split from Johnny Depp

"As reported in the media, the amount received in the divorce was $7m and $7m is being donated. This is over and above any funds that I have given away in the past and will continue to give away in the future."

The couple married in February 2015 after meeting on the set of The Rum Diary, when Johnny was still involved with his long-term girlfriend Vanessa Paradis.