Bella Hadid splits from boyfriend The Weeknd after 18-month romance

Bella Hadid has split from her boyfriend The Weeknd after an 18-month relationship.

The couple reportedly found it increasingly hard to spend time together due to their separate busy schedules, but have said they will remain friends.

Confirming the news to People on Thursday, a source close to the pair said: "Their schedules have been too hard to co-ordinate and he is focusing on finishing his album.

"They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends."

Neither Bella nor The Weekend, real name Abel Tesfaye, have commented on their split.

The pair were first linked in April 2015 when Bella posed for artwork for the musician's album Beauty behind the Madness.

Bella and The Weeknd had since made several high profile appearances together at events including the Met Ball and the Grammys, and celebrated Bella's birthday together in October.

They are set to be reconciled in the coming weeks at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, where Bella is making her debut on the runway, while The Weeknd is performing.

The 20-year-old opened up about her relationship with the musician in an interview with ELLE in August, saying she was in love with the man behind the music and not his stage persona.

"I'm dating Abel. I don't see him as The Weeknd. I'm proud of The Weeknd and the music he makes, but I really love Abel," Bella said, revealing that she thinks about her boyfriend during photoshoots to help her focus.

"You have to have emotion in your eyes; you don't want to look dead," she laughed. "I listen to music. I think about my boyfriend."