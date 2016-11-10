Gigi Hadid defends Tommy Hilfiger after comments on her weight

Gigi Hadid has no hard feelings after it was revealed she was made to cover up on the runway at the Tommy Hilfiger show in early 2015.

The designer shocked fashion fans when he revealed that a casting director said Gigi should wear an oversized red, white and blue poncho because she was not as tall or thin as the other models.

Gigi Hadid was made to cover up in this poncho in a Tommy Hilfiger show

But Gigi said the story showed how Tommy had supported her, ultimately collaborating with her on the Tommy x Gigi collection.

"The point of that story is that Tommy was rooting for me and that above all, regardless of what the stylists of that season said, or what he put me in, Tommy wanted me in the show and Tommy was pushing for me," Gigi told Access Hollywood.

"Tommy loved my curves and the next season I wore a bikini on the same runway with the same stylists of the show that had previously put me in a poncho."

The model wore a bikini in the next Tommy Hilfiger show

The fashion designer was criticised after making the comments earlier this month, but he clarified his comments by saying he wasn't happy with the decision to cover up Gigi.

"I was saying, 'Don’t hide her body," he told Page Six. "The suggestion that I thought she wasn't thin enough upsets me to no end. Gigi is the epitome of perfection."

Gigi has struck up a close bond with Tommy, and stars in the campaign for the designer's latest lingerie campaign, which was released just weeks after the launch of her Tommy x Gigi collection.

"I never thought I would be asked to design a capsule collection, so it still feels like a dream that Tommy approached me to collaborate," Gigi said when the collection was announced. "His company is one that I genuinely love and have been a fan of for my entire life, and Tommy is the easiest, most fun person to work with."