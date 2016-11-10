Watch: John Lewis Christmas advert 2016

John Lewis kicked off the festive period in style by unveiling its 2016 Christmas advertising campaign – the most hotly anticipated of the year.

Adorable Buster the Boxer is the star of the brand new advert, which is decidedly more upbeat than 2015's Man On The Moon.

The advert tells the story of a little girl called Bridget who loves to jump. Her mum and dad buy her a trampoline for Christmas and hide it in the garden to surprise her with on Christmas Day.





However, after dark, in a magical world observed only by Buster, a cast of wildlife animals emerges – two foxes, a badger, a squirrel, and a hedgehog – who discover the trampoline.





On Christmas morning, Bridget excitedly runs out into the garden to discover her present but Buster bounds past her and starts bouncing on her trampoline as she watches him wide-eyed.





As the story brings to life some of Britain’s most-loved wildlife, John Lewis has chosen The Wildlife Trusts to be this year’s Christmas campaign charity partner.



