While we never considered the cosy blankets we snuggle up in throughout winter as a fashion statement, that all looks set to change thanks to the amazing designs that have just landed on ASOS.

Designed to look like a mermaid tail, these unique blankets are both cosy and cool, managing to make us feel like Ariel from The Little Mermaid while we lounge on the sofa.

Mermaid blankets are now available on ASOS

Mermaid blankets were previously only available from online retailers like Etsy, but now with these designs from Club L they're set to become a hit with fashion fans around the world.

In fact, they're already so popular that many owners have taken to Instagram to share photos of themselves getting cosy in their blankets, with some 22,000 posts shared with the #mermaidblanket.

The blankets are available for £32

For £32 you can join the trend, once you make the decision of which colour to snap up. With turquoise, pink, lilac and grey mermaid tails all available, we can see these being a prominent feature on Christmas lists across the country!