Joss Stone auctions one-of-a-kind dress for charity

Joss Stone is auctioning one of her unique dresses on eBay in order to raise money for Drop4Drop, a charity which provides clean and safe drinking water in India, Africa, South America and South East Asia.

The dress is from bespoke Indian fashion designers Monga's, and comprises of two parts; a belly top detailed with white and gold jewels and gold stitching, and a flowing floor length skirt with white and gold jewels and intricate lining.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Joss-Stone1

Joss Stone is auctioning this dress to raise money for Drop4Drop

The soul singer has only worn the dress once for The Joss Stone Foundation's Indian Summer charity event, and said she wants to continue the "good feeling" she had while wearing the bespoke design by raising awareness for Drop4Drop.

"I am auctioning this beautiful one of a kind dress designed by Monga's. This dress will raise money for the charity Drop4Drop who literally save thousands of lives by providing access to clean drinking water in India," Joss said.

Joss-Stone2

The singer has only worn the bespoke design once

"I wore this dress once at our Indian Summer charity event which was such a great success I danced all night till the police kindly told us to go bed! What a wonderful celebration of life we had... Let's continue that good feeling and make a difference by bidding on this gorgeous dress to raise awareness for this fantastic cause."

Bids for the outfit are currently on £330, with the auction set to close on Saturday morning. See and bid for the dress here.

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below