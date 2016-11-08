Lindsay Lohan releases clothing line inspired by her new accent

Lindsay Lohan is using the recent attention over her new accent to benefit a good cause.

The Mean Girls star has launched a line of T-shirts and sweatshirts inspired by her European-sounding accent, which she has dubbed "Lilohan", on Represent.com.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Lindsay Lohan has launched a clothing line inspired by her new accent

Emblazoned with the phrase "I only speak Lilohan", the garments are selling from £20, with part of the proceeds from each top sold going to Cauldwell Children, a charity which helps disabled children in the UK.

Some funds will also go to The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of Turkey which provides aid to those affected by earthquakes in Turkey, as well as helping to support Syrian refugees.

Lindsay proudly showed off one of the sweatshirts on her Twitter account on Monday night, and told DailyMail.com that if enough are sold by Christmas, she would recreate her famous Jingle Bell Rock routine from Mean Girls.

Lindsay has named her new accent "Lilohan"

"YES! I'll do the Jingle Bell Rock but only if it is with the new president," she said.

The 30-year-old has decided to launch the apparel after a video of her speaking to press at the opening of her Greek nightclub in October went viral. The internet was left puzzled by Lindsay's new sound, which appeared to be a mix of her American accent with European tones.

However Lindsay said there was a reasonable explanation for her unique new accent: "It's a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn," Lindsay told DailyMail.com, adding that she is on her way to becoming fluent in six languages.

"I've been learning different languages since I was a child. I'm fluent in English and French, can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic."