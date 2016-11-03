The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, pulled out all the stops for her appearance at the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob on Thursday evening.

The 34-year-old dazzled in a white dress from Self Portrait as she stepped out for the event at the Curzon Mayfair cinema in London.

Kate wore a £320 Self Portrait dress for the premiere

Kate paired the £320 long-sleeved fitted dress with a clutch bag and a poppy pin.

She wore her hair in her signature glossy blow dry and completed the look with smoky eye make-up.

Kate met the star of the film - Bob the cat

The Duchess was attending the premiere in her capacity as patron of Action on Addiction, the charity that helps those suffering from problems of addiction.

Kate had the opportunity to meet the stars, cast and crew of the film, including Luke Treadaway and of course, Bob the cat!

Kate's dress featured a crochet top and pleated skirt

Earlier in the evening Kate watched highlights of the Recovery Street Film Festival, which features inspiring films made by former addicts and their loved ones about life in recovery from addiction.

Kate learned about the creation of the festival, before watching the three prize-winning films and later meeting both the prize-winners and representatives from some of the charities involved in the festival.

The mother-of-two has been a member of Action on Addiction since 2012. The charity works across the addiction field in treatment, professional education to honours degree level, support for families and children, research, and campaigns.