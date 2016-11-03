This Victoria's Secret Fashion Show outfit features 450,000 crystals

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver was understandably excited when she tried on her outfit for the lingerie brand's annual fashion show on Tuesday.

The model has been chosen to wear the label's dazzling Swarovski outfit, which is adorned with 450,000 Swarovski crystals.

Josephine proudly showed off the incredible creation during her fitting on Tuesday, with the lingerie set revealed to have taken more than 600 hours to create.

Josephine Skriver will wear the Swarovski outfit at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The look is comprised of a jewel-encrusted bra and lace briefs with a stunning crop top that features 3,000 strands of Swarovski crystal fringe.

If that wasn't enough, the look is completed with a pair of sheer over-the-knee Brian Atwood boots, which are adorned with a further 1,630 crystals.

Josephine, who is the newest Victoria's Secret Angel, shared her excitement about wearing the showstopping ensemble on Twitter, telling fans: "CAN'T BELIVE I GET TO WEAR THE SWAROVSKI OUTFIT this year's show just gets better and better!! #VSFS2016."

The outfit took over 600 hours to make

She added in a statement: "I am just going to wear this 24/7 in Paris and sparkle like this every day."

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be recorded in Paris later this month and will be aired on TV on 5 December.

It promises to be a show to remember, with Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd performing in the Parisian-themed show.

Split into six segments, the models will showcase different collections under the following themes. The Road Ahead, Mountain Romance, Secret Angel, Dark Angel, Pink Nation and Bright Night Angel.

Josephine will showcase the Swarovski outfit during the Bright Night Angel section, alongside Jasmine Tookes in the £2.5million Fantasy Bra.