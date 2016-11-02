'It's very hypocritical': Instagram star Kristina Bazan on THAT blogger debate

She’s an International award winning style blogger with more than 2.4 million Instagram followers and a new entry in Forbes magazine’s prestigious 30 Under 30 list. In an exclusive interview Kristina Bazan talks to Hello! Fashion Monthly about style snobs, plastic surgery and her love for British men.

Born in Belarus and raised in Switzerland, the fashion blogging sensation has collaborated with some of the most respected names in fashion such as Chopard, Piaget, Cartier, and Louis Vuitton.

Aside from establishing herself as one of the leading style voices of her generation, the Swiss born beauty recently landed a lucrative (reportedly seven figure) contract with L’Oréal as a brand ambassador joining other famous ‘L’Oréalists’ include Naomi Watts, Eva Longoria, Karlie Kloss and Doutzen Kroes.

And there’s even more to come from the 23-year-old who is breaking into the music scene with the release of her first – and well-reviewed – music video and single, Out.

In an exclusive and refreshing interview, Kristina opens up about the fashion industry’s attack on bloggers where American Vogue journalists accused popular style aficionados (like Kristina, Susie Bubble and Chiara Ferragni) of “heralding the death of style” because they are paid by brands to appear in their clothes and then promote them on social media.

“I think it’s very hypocritical and snobbish of Vogue,” says Kristina about the disparaging remarks levelled at the blogging community. “All magazines promote their content through social media, which is what they are attacking bloggers for doing. They are criticising us for getting paid by brands, but with their advertising, they are doing exactly the same thing.

"They should be supporting the new generation of entrepreneurs [like bloggers]. It’s snobbish to say fashion should belong to an elite of fashion editors when bloggers have made fashion democratic and accessible. And it is hypocritical because they put bloggers on their covers [Kristina was on the cover of Vogue Portugal in January 2016]. I find it all very sad.”

The straight talking entrepreneur who has just released her first make-up range is fairly relaxed when it comes to her style. “Sometimes I might wear designer clothes, sometimes Zara. I just want people who like what I’m wearing to know that they can go and create a similar look themselves, so it’s less about the brand for me and more about the visual and the aesthetic.”

What kind of men is she attracted to? “British boys, because of the accent, obviously, also because they are classy, elegant and usually they’re smart. I love [actors] Henry Cavill and Tom Hiddleston, but only when he was dark, playing Loki [in Thor and the sequels]. I don’t like him when he looks happy!”

The full interview appears in the December issue of Hello! Fashion Monthly