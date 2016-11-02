Victoria's Secret has announced the performers for the 2016 Fashion Show, and it is an impressive line-up.

Lady Gaga will headline the show, joining the Victoria's Secret Angels in Paris to perform some of her biggest hits on the runway.

Lady Gaga will perform at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

She will be joined by Bruno Mars and The Weeknd, who also performed at last year's show in New York.

It will be an extra special night for the Can't Feel My Face singer, as he will be performing while his girlfriend Bella Hadid struts her stuff as a Victoria's Secret model for the very first time.

Bella was confirmed to be walking in the show last week, alongside her sister Gigi Hadid and friend Kendall Jenner.

The Weeknd will also perform for the second year in a row

With 52 models confirmed to walk the catwalk, it looks set to be the biggest fashion show in its 21-year history. And as well as seeing Angels including Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio return to the show, a number of new faces have joined the line-up, including Irina Shayk and Alanna Arrington.

Karlie Kloss will also make a comeback after missing the show in 2015.

The show will take place in Paris

Meanwhile Jasmine Tookes has been selected to wear the extra-special Fantasy Bra, which has been valued at £2.5million. The Bright Night Fantasy Bra for 2016 has been designed by Eddie Borgo and took nearly 700 hours to make. Weighing in at more than 450 carats, the bra is handset with diamonds and emeralds, and has been adorned with almost 9,000 precious gemstones.

The show will be filmed in Paris in late November, and will be aired on CBS on 5 December.