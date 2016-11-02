Here's how you can get your hands on some celebrity shoes

Ever wanted to walk a day in Kate Moss' shoes? Well now you can, thanks to a celebrity shoe auction in aid of the charity Small Steps Project.

The model is one of hundreds of celebrities from around the world to have donated a pair of her signed shoes in order to help support barefoot children living on landfill sites.

Kate Moss has donated her Saint Laurent boots

Kate has been a long-time supporter of the campaign and has donated to the auction for six years in a row. This time she has generously donated a pair of tasselled Saint Laurent ankle boots which are each signed with her name in gold pen.

The bids on the boots are currently at less than £100, with 100% of the proceeds set to be donated to charity. But with the auction set to continue until 20 November, we're sure that figure will quickly rise!

Jessica Alba has gifted her "go-to" Jimmy Choo pumps

Other stars to donate to the campaign include Jessica Alba, who has submitted her autographed Jimmy Choo pumps from her personal collection. The entrepreneur said they were her "go-to for Monday meetings," and has signed the python leather flats on the soles.

Meanwhile Coldplay frontman has donated two pairs of his shoes; a pair of Nike Air Jordan trainers, along with another pair of Adidas trainers.

Coldplay's Chris Martin has also donated shoes to the auction

"I love my colourful shoes, but not as much as Small Steps!" the musician said, with his bandmates revealing that Chris had inspired them to also donate the footwear they had worn during their A Head Full of Dreams tour.

Joining the round-up of celebrity footwear is a pair of Dolce & Gabbana shoes from David Gandy, Rachel McAdams' Miu Miu heels and some Giuseppe Zanotti shoes from Rita Ora.

Whose shoes have you got your eye on? Take a look at all of the donations on CharityStars.