Kim Kardashian breaks her social media silence after her Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian has been taking a break from social media after she suffered an armed robbery in Paris.

But the reality TV star finally broke her silence on Tuesday, sharing a snap of herself on Facebook.

Kim shared this snap of herself on Facebook

A laidback snap of herself playing on her phone, Kim captioned the picture: "Downtime #LumeeCollab."

Fans have rushed to like the photo, leaving sweet, well-wishing comments to the star.

Kim's mum Kris Jenner recently opened up about the incident, revealing that Kim was taking her recovery "one day at a time".

"It's a process," explained Kris.

Kim is taking her recovery 'one day at a time'

She told E! News that Kim has been spending time with her children North and Saint after the incident, focusing on her family.

The momager added that she's "doing what a mother does" by having close friends and family rally around to support Kim and ensure she feels safe.

Kim was "badly shaken but physically unharmed" after being robbed at gunpoint in a hotel during Paris Fashion Week at the beginning of October. She is yet to speak out about the incident, but her sister Khloé told Ellen DeGeneres that her sister wasn't doing very well following the "emotional terror" she had experienced.