With just a few weeks to go until the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, more details have been released about what we can expect from this year's show. From the models to the location, this is what we know so far…

Location:

It has been announced that the 2016 show will take place in Paris for the very first time. The lingerie brand revealed the exciting news with a teaser video on YouTube, showing the models receiving text messages telling them to pack their bags before being told they'll be travelling to the City of Love for this year's show.

Air date:

The Victoria's Secret show will air on 5 December.

Models:

Bella Hadid will make her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut alongside her older sister Gigi Hadid, who walked in the show for the first time in 2015.

Josephine Skriver will walk as a Victoria's Secret Angel for the very first time, while VS veterans including Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge and Alessandra Ambrosio will definitely star in the show.

They will join Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, Taylor Hill and Martha Hunt, plus Lais Ribiero, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio and Stella Maxwell.

Fantasy Bra:

Jasmine Tookes has been selected to wear the extra-special Fantasy Bra, which has been valued at £2.5million.

The Bright Night Fantasy Bra for 2016 has been designed by Eddie Borgo and took nearly 700 hours to make. Weighing in at more than 450 carats, the bra is handset with diamonds and emeralds, and has been adorned with almost 9,000 precious gemstones.

Performers:

Lady Gaga will headline this year's show, along with Bruno Mars and The Weeknd, who is performing for the second year in a row.

We can't wait to find out more!