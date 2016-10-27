Bella Hadid is set to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the very first time!

The 20-year-old will join her older sister Gigi Hadid on the runway of the prestigious annual show in Paris at the end of November.

While you might think that with her impressive modelling credentials Bella would be snapped up on the spot, the International Model ofthe Year nominee had to audition just like everybody else, and now we can watch it for ourselves.

Congrats to @bellahadid & ALL the models who are going to PARIS for the #VSFashionShow!! Be sure to watch Dec. 5. #VSFSParis16

A video posted by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on Oct 26, 2016 at 4:19pm PDT

A video of the audition was posted on the Victoria's Secret Instagram account on Wednesday, and we can see why she was signed up for the show!

The video shows Bella reflecting on her audition before it cuts to footage from the casting. The 20-year-old can be seen strutting her stuff in Victoria's Secret underwear, and she admits she was happy with the way the casting went.

"Today I'm casting for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for 2016," Bella says. When asked how it went she tells the camera: "I have no idea, because I kinda black out when I'm in there, I'm just like 'I'm in my underwear, this is fun.' But I'm happy with it, I think. I hope they're happy."

There is no feeling in the world like walking down this runway. I'm elated to say I'll be returning to the @VictoriasSecret Fashion Show this year. Thank you @ed_razek for putting on the show that has been one of my greatest motivators since I was a teenage fan of the Angels, and for making this dream come true for me again. It will forever be an honor. Can't wait to join the surreally beautiful and inspiring women that are the #vsfs2016 lineup. See you in Paris ❤️❤️😇👠‼️

A video posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 26, 2016 at 8:14pm PDT

Bella's sister Gigi will also walk in the show

The Victoria's Secret team were evidently impressed by Bella as they confirmed that she will join the models at this year's show.

"Congrats to @bellahadid & ALL the models who are going to PARIS for the #VSFashionShow!! Be sure to watch Dec. 5. #VSFSParis16," the video was captioned.

Bella will have some sibling support from her sister Gigi, who confirmed on her own Instagram account that she would be taking part in the show for the second year in a row.

Photo: © PA

The 2016 show will be filmed in Paris

Sharing a video from her debut VS runway appearance, Gigi wrote: "There's no feeling in the world like walking down this runway. I'm elated to say I'll be returning to the @VictoriasSecret Fashion Show this year.

"Thank you @ed_razek for putting on the show that has been one of my greatest motivators since I was a teenage fan of the Angels, and for making this dream come true for me again. It will forever be an honour."

Gigi concluded: "Can't wait to join the surreally beautiful and inspiring women that are the #vsfs2016 lineup. See you in Paris!!"