We just tried on the Kenzo x H&M collection!

It's one of the most hotly anticipated collections in the 2016 fashion calendar, so it's safe to say we were excited to get our hands on the Kenzo x H&M collection...

In fact, it sparked quite the frenzy when a big bag containing part of the range landed on our desk!

Launching on 3 November, there is already a wealth of information on the internet about how exactly to get your hands on it – last year's Balmain instalment was sold out within hours – and eBay is listing items for pre-order for up to seven times the RRP.

We can see why – it's a super fun, mix and match of colours and patterns, creating a fun-loving, youthful appeal.

We tried out three of the most coveted pieces from the collection: the print-on-print bomber jacket (it's actually men's but it's got serious unisex appeal), the drop-hem, reversible silk dress and the cute peplum top.

We love the collection more, having seen it in person - the fabrics are great and the quality is high end.

The collection launches in store and online on 3 November, make sure you get down to your nearest store early to be in with a chance of owning a piece of it!

What do you think?

