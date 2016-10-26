Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid to go head to head at Fashion Awards
It's set to be Hadid v Hadid at the Fashion Awards in December! Sisters Gigi and Bella have both been shortlisted for the International Model of the Year award at the prestigious ceremony, which is due to take place on 5 December.
Joining them on the shortlist is their close friend Kendall Jenner, along with British model Adwoa Aboah and Lineisy Montero, who has become one to watch since making her fashion week debut in 2015.
All five of the models have had incredibly successful years, having each landed huge fashion campaigns and walking in a number of shows throughout fashion month, so it will be a difficult decision for the judges to make.
Previously known as the British Fashion Awards, the Fashion Awards have rebranded for 2016 and now include more international names along with a new category, Best Urban Luxury Brand, for which labels including Adidas and Vetements have been shortlisted.
Kendall Jenner has also been nominated for the International Model of the Year Award
We'll have to wait until 5 December to find out who comes out on top, when the fashion pack descend upon Royal Albert Hall for the annual ceremony. Some 4,000 guests are expected to attend the awards, which will also double as a fundraiser for the BFC Education Foundation supporting young designers.
See the full nominations below:
BRITISH EMERGING TALENT
Alessandra Rich Charles
Jeffrey Faustine
Steinmetz
Molly Goddard
Self Portrait
BRITISH MENSWEAR DESIGNER
Craig Green for Craig Green
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
Jonathan Anderson for J.W.Anderson
Tom Ford for Tom Ford
Dame Vivienne Westwood for Vivienne Westwood
BRITISH WOMENSWEAR DESIGNER
Christopher Kane for Christopher Kane
Jonathan Anderson for J.W. Anderson
Roksanda Ilincic for Roksanda
Sarah Burton OBE for Alexander McQueen
Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
BRITISH BRAND
Alexander McQueen
Burberry
Christopher Kane
Erdem
Stella McCartney
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS LEADER
Adrian Joffe for Comme des Garçons & Dover Street Market
Christopher Bailey MBE for Burberry
Guram Gvasalia for Vetements
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
Stefano Sassi for Valentino
INTERNATIONAL URBAN LUXURY BRAND
Adidas
Gosha Rubchinskiy
Off-White
Palace
Vetements
INTERNATIONAL MODEL
Adwoa Aboah
Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Kendall Jenner
Lineisy Montero
INTERNATIONAL ACCESSORIES DESIGNER
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Anya Hindmarch MBE for Anya Hindmarch
Johnny Coca for Mulberry
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Stuart Vevers for Coach
INTERNATIONAL READY-TO-WEAR DESIGNER
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga
Donatella Versace for Versace
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy
