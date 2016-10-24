Blake Lively reveals why she doesn't work with a stylist

Blake Lively regularly tops the best-dressed lists with her incredible style, but unlike many of her peers, the actress has revealed that she doesn't work with a stylist.

The Gossip Girl star has a refreshingly down-to-earth approach to fashion, and admits she doesn't think it's impressive that she curates all of her outfits for press tours and the red carpet.

Blake Lively has explained why she doesn't work with a stylist

When asked by People and Entertainment Weekly editorial director Jess Cagle if she does her own styling, Blake replied: "I do, but I don't understand why people make a fuss over that. Everybody in the whole world does all their own styling. They wake up in the morning and put their own clothes on themselves. It's not that different."

In fact, Blake things she actually has it a lot easier than many other people because she has access to a number of fashion designers who send her clothes.

"I have a very unfair advantage," Blake admitted. "It's actually way less impressive what I do."

The actress said she loves getting glammed up for the red carpet

Although Blake has a laidback approach to fashion, she confessed that she loves getting glammed up for the red carpet.

"It's fun to dress up in a big sparkly number and a Cinderella-looking dress," Blake admitted. "I came home to my baby and she was like 'Wow'. You know, because you just look like a Disney movie. It's fun to get to do that. Because when you're a little girl you play dress-up, and now I get to do it in big-girl life too."

Not only does Blake's style get the seal of approval from fashion designers and editors, but her husband Ryan Reynolds too.

"She does all right. She does all right," Ryan recently told People of Blake's dress sense, admitting he has to make more of an effort with his own outfits when stepping out with his stylish wife.

"It kinda has to. My wife's got some pretty wicked style. She likes it, you know."