Alexa Chung reveals the inspiration for her new M&S collection

With just a week to go until her second collection for Marks & Spencer hits the high street, Alexa Chung has revealed what we can expect from the line.

The 32-year-old has once again taken inspiration from the retailer's archives for the new Winter Archive by Alexa collection, to give vintage pieces a modern twist for AW16.

Alexa Chung's second collection for M&S launches on 1 November

"For this collection, I was thinking: what happens after dark? I wanted to make a tuxedo, I wanted 1970s disco, Studio 54," Alexa told The Telegraph. "Fabric-wise, I thought it could be a bit more shiny. Synthetic, but in a good way. And I was thinking of photographers and imagery that I like, Guy Bourdin or Bryan Ferry."

The style icon continued: "It's kind of Roxy Music – a bit slinkier, a bit edgier. Marks & Spencer definitely has that in the archive: the ability to be a bit more sexy. There's an Abigail's Party weirdness going on."

Alexa's first collection was a hit when it launched in M&S earlier in the year, something which has made her feel more confident when creating the winter edit this time around.

The style icon is launching her own fashion line in 2017

"There was no pre-thought on the first one; I was so stuck on provenance and making sure that the pieces were exact replicas of the originals," Alexa admitted. "This time I was less afraid to tinker with things and make it slightly more appropriate for now."

The Winter Archive will be Alexa's final collection for M&S, as she focuses on launching her own eponymous fashion line in 2017. Alexa will act as creative director at the label, which will feature a ready-to-wear collection of daywear, denim, eveningwear, jewellery and shoes.

Speaking exclusively to Business of Fashion in July, Alexa opened up about her decision to launch her own fashion line. "I feel as though I'm kind of prepared to do it now,"she said. "If it had been any time sooner than this, I either wouldn't be responsible enough or have been able to take on this kind of feat."