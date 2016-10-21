The Met Gala 2017 theme has been revealed

The Met Gala 2017 theme has finally been announced after weeks of speculation. New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art confirmed on Friday that the theme for the annual Met Ball and Costume Institute exhibition is Rei Kawakubo/ Commes Des Garcons.

It was speculated at the beginning of September that Rei would be the subject of the 2017 Met Ball which is known as "the biggest night in fashion".

Rei Kawakubo is the theme of the 2017 Met Gala

As the designer behind Comme Des Garcons and London's concept Dover Street Market store, it goes without saying that the ball will be inspired by Rei's unique and radical designs – think tiered tent dresses, bold prints and structural silhouettes.

The enigmatic designer already has celebrity fans in the form of Lady Gaga and Rihanna, who has previously sat front row at Comme Des Garcons fashion shows.

Rihanna is a fan of Commes Des Garcons

WWD previously reported that the showcase would be on a similar scale to 2013's hugely popular Alexander McQueen retrospective, Savage Beauty, which went on tour after becoming one of the museum's most visited exhibitions of all time.

The event will be only the second time that the Met has dedicated an exhibition to a living fashion designer. The last was a retrospective of Yves Saint Laurent, some 33 years ago.

The Met Gala has earned its reputation as the biggest night in fashion, attracting names such as Beyoncé, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cindy Crawford to the red carpet. The 2016 event proved to be another night to remember as celebrities put their own stylish spin on the theme 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology'.