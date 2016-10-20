Cara Delevingne is getting her own documentary!

Calling all Cara Delevingnefans – we have exciting news!

The model, who has successfully managed to carve out a career as an actress in the past few years, is getting her very own documentary.

Cara has got her own documentary

Entitled The Cara Project, Revolver Entertainment has acquired the rights to the programme, which will follow Cara's transition from supermodel to actress.

The documentary is set to be released on DVD sometime soon – eek.

Cara certainly has a story to tell. The 23-year-old had a meteoric rise to fame, becoming one of the world's biggest models.

The documentary will be called The Cara Project

She has walked for all the top designers, and has a plethora of coveted campaigns under her belt – her 36 million followers on social media is nothing to be scoffed at either!

Cara briefly quit modelling, in which time she concentrated on becoming an actress.

She starred in Paper Towns, Pan and Kids in Love before appearing alongside Margot Robbie and Jared Leto in Suicide Squad, her biggest role to date.

What makes us even more excited about the documentary is the prospect of Cara's famous friends – she counts Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Margot Robbie as part of her #squad – making an appearance... Fingers crossed!