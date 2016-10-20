Sarah Jessica Parker has this to say about her rumoured bad blood with Kim Cattrall

There is no bad blood between Sarah Jessica Parkerand Kim Cattrall. The Sex and the City alum set the record straight on her relationship with her former co-star during an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show.

The 51-year-old admitted that the rumours of a feud between her and Kim are untrue and actually a bit sexist. She explained, "It used to really confound me and really upset me, because we were part of a family of Sopranos, and nobody ever questioned the relationships of the men on that show, and nobody ever said to them, 'Did you hang out this weekend with each other?,' or 'Did you give each other Christmas presents?'"

Sarah Jessica Parker has set the record straight about her friendship with Kim Cattrall

The SJP shoe designer added, "These were people that I grew to love and admire, and was every day perfect, and were people desperately, hopelessly in love with each other? No, but this was a family of people who needed each other, relied upon each other, and loved each other. And this sort of narrative, this ongoing catfight, it really upset me for a very long time."

The Divorce star admitted that it didn’t matter whether or not they denied the gossip, because the rumour had "taken on a life" of its own, which drove Sarah "bananas."

"It was upsetting because it was usually about bad behaviour on the set, and I take very seriously my reputation," she said. "I work really hard and I treat people well, and I have a work ethic that's very meaningful to me, and it's based on the affection I feel for the people that I get to work with."

The actress said rumours of a rift drove her "bananas"

While the mum-of-three has a strong work ethic, that did not stop her from getting fired from two projects. The actress revealed during the radio show that she was axed from two animated films: 1998’s Antz and 2004’s Home on the Range.

"I was fired from Antz, yeah, that animated movie," Sarah confessed. "Apparently I was a bad ant. The first movie, I can’t remember which movie fired me first. The first time they were like, 'We're going in a different direction.' Which I had always heard, like, was a joke."

The Golden Globe winner added, "I’ve had no success playing an animal, except I played a dog onstage."