Ciara revealed as the new face of Revlon cosmetics

After posting teaser photos on Instagram and Twitter over the past few days, Revlon have now officially announced that Grammy-award winning recording artist Ciara is joining the brand as their newest Global Ambassador. The multi-talented entertainer, who has almost 14 million followers on Instagram, will appear in campaigns for the brand’s hair, make-up and fragrance launches across all platforms, including in-store, digital and social media.

Speaking about her new role, Ciara unveiled her lifelong link to the brand revealing that ironically she was actually named after the Revlon Ciara fragrance! She says “It was a gift given to my mother from my father, and she fell in love with the scent and the name, so it’s incredible to think that after all those years I would be joining the Revlon family.”

In line with the star’s long-term philanthropic efforts, she will be fronting the brands #ChooseLove” campaign, part of the brand’s longstanding Love Is On initiative. Revlon President and CEO Fabian Garcia explained that as “a talented and accomplished artist, loving wife and mother and a model of female empowerment”, “she personifies the meaning behind the CHOOSE LOVE campaign”, making it a perfect partnership.



“I’m excited and grateful to join a long line of inspiring brand ambassadors before me and to help Revlon continue to encourage women to choose love”, Ciara commented.

For behind the scenes content from Ciara’s new campaign, head to www.revlon.co.uk