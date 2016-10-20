Kourtney Kardashian has broken her silence on her sister Kim Kardashian's recent armed robbery, admitting she is still "shaken up" following the incident.

Speaking during an interview with Australia's TODAY Extra, Kourtney said they were helping Kim to get over the traumatic events as a family.

Kourtney Kardashian said Kim is still shaken up after her recent armed robbery

"She's not doing great," Kourtney said about Kim's progress. "I think we're all really still shaken up and I just – you know, I think she has a big supportive family and I know that all the traumatic things that we've been through, we get through them together as a family. And that's what family's all about."

Kourtney's update comes just a day after her mum Kris Jenner revealed Kim was taking things "one day at a time" and focusing on her children North and Saint after the robbery, where over £4million worth of jewellery was stolen.

Kim's family have rallied around her to show their support since her return to Los Angeles, and Khloé Kardashian confessed the attack had served as a "wake-up call" to them all.

The mum-of-two has been focusing on her family after the incident

"I mean, she's not doing that well. I mean, it's incredibly traumatic what happened to her, but our family is super close and great and we'll get through it together, and we do appreciate all of your guys' love and support and it will take time," Khloé said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ellen quizzed Khloé on whether the incident has forced the famous family to look at reducing how much that they share with their millions of followers – particularly their expensive possessions.

"Well, I think it's just a wake-up call to make a lot of life adjustments," Khloé said. "I think it's important to make those adjustments and to pull back a little bit, I think is always smart."

She added: "This is a really serious matter for Kim, I think that's really personal as to when that emotional terror you could move on from that. I think it's a wake-up call for all of us, but definitely just to make sure our sister is ok.

"We need to make sure we're protected as well as possible. Like I said, we're a family and we'll do this together."