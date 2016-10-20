Victoria Beckham has announced a very exciting new collection

If you've always wanted to get your hands on Victoria Beckham's fashion collection but your budget doesn't quite stretch to the high end prices, we've got good news!

The designer has announced that she is launching a limited edition collection at US retailer Target, which will go on sale in April 2017.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Victoria Beckham is launching a fashion collection at Target

The capsule collection will feature pieces inspired by Victoria's latest VVB collection at much lower prices – definitely something we'll be getting on board with!

Sharing the news on Instagram with a photo of herself posing in a crisp white shirt and black trousers, Victoria wrote: "So excited to announce my new limited edition collaboration with @Target! Inspired by my VVB collection, coming April 2017 x vb #VBxTarget."

The announcement was met with excitement from fans, with one writing: "Yes!!!! So excited!!" Another added: "I cannot handle my emotions. I'm SO excited for this!"

The range will be inspired by Victoria's SS17 collection

Victoria joins a long list of fashion designers who have created a limited edition collection especially for Target, including Peter Pilotto, Philip Lim, Carolina Herrera, Missoni and Diane von Furstenberg.

The news follows an exciting few months for Victoria, who has also expanded her empire by launching a make-up collectionwith Estée Lauder.

However the hard work comes at a price, and Victoria has had to sacrifice spending time socialising with friends in order to focus on her business – so much so that she says her five-year-old daughter Harper has a better social life than her.

"[Harper] works very hard at school and is very sociable, so has a lot of friends," Victoria told Vogue Australia in a recent interview. "She has a better social life than I do!"

Victoria also opened up about her other children, three songs Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz.

"My children are all very happy and that's the most crucial thing – they are happy, confident and secure in themselves."