This is what Gigi Hadid looked like at her prom!

We might look back on our prom pictures with fondness. But more often than not, the overwhelming emotion is style regret...

That pink satin dress that hugs in all the wrong places and the mass of ringlet curls that almost hide your entire face – prom doesn't tend to be our finest fashion moments.

But one person that doesn't apply to? Gigi Hadid.

Perhaps not too much a surprise, considering she's one of the world's biggest models, Miss Hadid looks as fabulous as ever in her prom photos.

Wearing a red bodycon dress – from Herve Leger, no less! – the daughter of Yolanda Foster is seen posing for her prom in 2013.

The photo came courtesy of Bella Hadid, who uploaded it onto her Twitter account.

"prom 2013," she simply captioned the snap.

Bella is also in the shot, sporting a white bodycon dress that also looks to be Herve Leger.

Both girls topped off their looks with nude peep-toe platforms.

Gigi also shared a throwback picture recently, posting a photo of herself and Bella playing together on a balcony, telling fans that she was 'so proud' of all her sister had achieved.

Alongside the photo of herself and Bella standing in co-ordinating stripy ensembles and white trainers, Gigi wrote: "Happy birthday to my baby sister @bellahadid. Your beauty and beautiful heart blow me away more every day. You make me more proud than you'll ever know, and I feel so grateful that we get to experience so much by each other's side.



