Kim Kardashian is taking her recovery 'one day at a time' following robbery

Kim Kardashian is focusing on her family following her recent armed robbery in Paris. The mother-of-two has been spending lots of time with her children North and Saint after the incident, according to her mum Kris Jenner.

Speaking to E! News at the launch of Khloé Kardashian's Good American denim line, Kris explained: "It's a process. One day at a time."

Kim Kardashian is taking her recovery "one day at a time"

The momager added that she's "doing what a mother does" by having close friends and family rally around to support Kim and ensure she feels safe.

Kim was "badly shaken but physically unharmed" after being robbed at gunpoint in a hotel during Paris Fashion Week at the beginning of October. She is yet to speak out about the incident, but her sister Khloé told Ellen DeGeneres that her sister wasn't doing very well following the "emotional terror" she had experienced.

Kris Jenner said she is "doing what a mother does" to support Kim

"I mean, she's not doing that well. I mean, it's incredibly traumatic what happened to her, but our family is super close and great and we'll get through it together, and we do appreciate all of your guys' love and support and it will take time," Khloé said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, adding that the incident had been a "wake-up call" to the entire family.

"Well, I think it's just a wake-up call to make a lot of life adjustments," Khloé said. "I think it's important to make those adjustments and to pull back a little bit, I think is always smart."

She added: "This is a really serious matter for Kim, I think that's really personal as to when that emotional terror you could move on from that."