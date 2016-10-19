Kendall Jenner: 'Angelina Jolie is my girl crush'

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her past crushes and first kiss in a candid new interview. The model admitted she used to be attracted to her friend Justin Bieber during the chat with W Magazine.

"Angelina Jolie is definitely my girl crush. I love Angelina Jolie in Mr and Mrs Smith," Kendall said, going on to confess: "Justin Bieber was the pop star of my time, I feel like I must have had a 12-year-old crush on him. I didn't have famous people on my wall, I was obsessed with animals, I still am."

Kendall Jenner said Angelina Jolie is her "girl crush"

Kendall is now good friends with Justin, and starred in a Calvin Klein campaign with the singer earlier this year. However she says she is no longer attracted to the Sorry singer, who was rumoured to have had a fling with her older sister Kourtney Kardashian last year.

The 20-year-old also opened up about her first kiss in the revealing interview, explaining that it happened during a game of truth or dare.

"You're going to think this sounds really crazy, but it's not as crazy as it sounds," she began. "It was in a shower, but not on. We were fully clothed playing truth or dare and it was me and three of my friends. And my little sister was trying to spy on us. My room didn't have a lock on it, but the bathroom door did so we all shoved in the bathroom until when we got dared to kiss someone."

She continued, "We would have to go in the shower and like close the curtain so no one would see and we'd kiss and come out. So it was in a shower, but it wasn't as naughty as it sounds."

Kendall isn't the only celebrity to declare her praise for Angelina in recent weeks; her friend Cara Delevingne also hailed the philanthropist as her "Girl Hero" in an Instagram post.

"My admiration for Angelina Jolie is endless, I also admire anyone who transforms their pain into power. I admire unruly activists. I admire her continued involvement with the UN as a goodwill ambassador," Cara captioned a photo of the actress.

"She is ruthless, determined and unforgiving in her efforts to make a difference for refugees. She also inspired me to follow my dreams into acting and have higher goals of one day becoming a director. I have chosen her as my #GirlHero today!"