Michelle Obama certainly dressed to impress for her final state dinner as first lady of the United States on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old dazzled in a custom-made rose gold gown from Italian label Atelier Versace – a sartorial nod to their guests of honour, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife, Agnese Landini.

Michelle Obama dazzled in a custom Atelier Versace gown

The sleeveless gown draped off-the-shoulder and featured a cinched waist detail that flattered Michelle's figure.

Michelle complemented the dress with sleek, side-swept hair, gold eye make-up and a nude lip for a truly breath-taking look.

Guests at the event included high profile figures from the worlds of fashion, music, politics, media and finance. Designers Giorgio Armani and Naeem Khan both attended, along with Jerry Seinfeld, Frank Ocean and Gwen Stefani, who also performed.

She joined President Obama at their final state dinner

Speaking between dinner and the entertainment, Michelle told guests: "This has been a truly successful final state dinner."

Meanwhile her husband President Obama paid tribute to America's relationship with Italy during the dinner, giving a toast to the "enduring alliance" between the two countries. The President, who looked smart in a black tuxedo, also made reference to the end of his time in office by quoting the late Italian Yogi Berra in saying, "It ain't over till it's over."

Gwen Stefani performed at the event

The first lady has a tradition of wearing dresses to state dinners by designers from the nation that is being honoured, and her gown for her 13th and final state dinner was no exception.

Michelle previously wore a pastel yellow Naeem Khan gown to host the Indian Prime Minister, and wore a dress by Korean designer Doo-Ri Chung when hosting the South Korean Prime Minister.

