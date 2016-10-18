Win a £245 Lulu Guinness clutch!

We've teamed up with Lulu Guinness, queen of the statement clutch, to offer you an exclusive competition!

You can get your hands on this quirky striped clutch – worth £245 – by entering into our #myHFM Instagram competition.

Simply show us the contents of your make-up with an Instagram snap, tag @Hellofashion_uk and use the #myHFM hashtag.

The competition will close 11 November and we will pick one winner – the best snap takes the prize!