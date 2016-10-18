Ashley Graham rocked leather trousers at her sister's wedding

Choosing an outfit for a wedding can be tricky – especially if the bride is your sister!

But Ashley Graham totally bucked the trend for a pretty dress and fascinator look, rocking a pair of leather trousers for her little sister Abigail's nuptials – and we LOVE it.

Ashley looked gorgeous in the chic look

The stunning model dazzled in the Rag & Bone trousers, pairing them with a simple black top, a fluffy bolero and flat shoes.

In the photo posted on Ashley's Instagram, the curvy model is seen taking a photo of her sister and her husband-to-be.

"When your sis designates you as the official photographer #beardNboobs," she captioned the snap.

Ashley also posted a picture of herself planting a big kiss on her sister's cheek.

Ashley was acting as photographer for her sister on her big day

"Congratulations to my baby sister on her beautiful wedding day!" she wrote.

While we loved Ashley's look, some of her followers didn't think it was appropriate wedding attire.

But Abigal was quick to respond to the comments, sticking up for her big sister.

"Hey people who want to dictate what my thoughts are – I asked my sister to take my photos (when the camera dies you improve with an iPhone), I asked my sister to wear that sexy outfit, and I asked my sister to post that photo because her ass looks so good. SO GOOD!," she wrote.

"I'm so grateful to have a selfless, loving, supportive sister who took time out of her busy schedule to fly to NE to help me find the perfect dress & then later take MORE time off to fly out for my elopement. Ash, you are the best sis in the world! I'm so thankful to have you as my bestie! LOVE YOU!!!!!"