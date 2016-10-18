Why Tyra Banks is 'very scared' of Naomi Campbell

They are two of the biggest supermodels in the world, but Tyra Banks has revealed in a new interview that she's still afraid of Naomi Campbell, years after their public feud.

Tyra even said Naomi caused "the lowest times of my life".

"I got to Paris and it was very difficult. I did very well, very fast," she told Norweigan-Swedish show Skavlan earlier this week.

Tyra and Naomi in 2007

"But then the industry was saying, 'Look out Naomi Campbell, here comes Tyra Banks, Naomi Campbellsit your butt down, this younger one is coming to take your place.'

"It was really unfair to her because the other models that weren't black, like Kate Moss came up, we were the same generation, they weren't saying, 'Look out Christy Turlington, this cheek bone girl has cheekbones higher than yours! Get back!' You know, so they weren't saying that.

"So, you know, it wasn't fair to Naomi, but her response to this day was... I'm very scared of her."

The ladies talked through their issues when Naomi appeared on Tyra's chat show in 2005

Tyra went on to explain that while the feud was obviously upsetting, she understands why Naomi felt threatened by her, with the industry pitting the ladies against each other."

"I don't want to go too deep into the past, but it was very difficult, very very," she said.

"Some of the lowest times of my life I'm dealing with that."

She continued: "I don't condone her actions and her response, but I understand where it comes from, because the world is saying 'you're not gonna have your spot, we're gonna take your money, we're gonna take your fame, go sit down, there's somebody else.'

"You know, so that's pretty serious. She reacted strongly, but I kind of understand where that was coming from inside of her."

Luckily the pair have worked out their issues – Naomi appeared on Tyra's chat show in 2005 and even apologised for any hurt she caused.