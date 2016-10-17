Sex and the City fans rejoice – a third film could be "nearby" according to Sarah Jessica Parker! The 51-year-old has hinted that although the highly-anticipated film is not being produced yet, the project could be kicking off soon.

"I will say that the idea, it rests in the butler's pantry," she told CBS' Sunday Morning. "Not on the table, but somebody is holding it fairly nearby."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Sarah Jessica Parker has teased fans with news that SATC3 is "nearby"

There's been a lot of speculation in recent months as to whether the next instalment of the franchise was set to be created. Earlier this year, Sarah addressed the rumours, revealing that at the time it was "not on the table". "Today the answer is it's not on the table but that doesn't mean it's not in the warming drawer," she told Good Morning Britain earlier this year.

Still, fashionistas have continued to call for a third SATC film, hoping to see Sarah reprise her role as Carrie Bradshaw alongside fellow cast members Kim Cattrall as Samantha, Kristin Davis as Charlotte and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda.





She played Carrie Bradshaw in the hit TV show



Sarah, who played Carrie for six years on the hit TV show, often speaks about her iconic role, which firmly established her as a style icon both on and off set. However, when it comes to relating to Carrie, the mother-of-three admitted it wasn't her character's eye-catching fashion sense with which she identified.

GALLERY: 20 THINGS YOU NEVER KNEW ABOUT SATC

"I think in many ways I'm like Carrie because I would much prefer to be interviewing you, for instance," she admitted to an E! reporter. "I'm very curious about other people, and that's why I like the subway. Because I can watch people."

She added: "I like clothing, but I don't have anywhere near a fevered relationship that she does."