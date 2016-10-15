A break-in reportedly took place at Miranda Kerr's Malibu mansion on Friday.

The model's bodyguard fought off an intruder who had jumped over the fence of the property, and shot him in the head and torso. The bodyguard was stabbed just below the eye during the attack.

Los Angeles police confirmed that a "physical altercation" happened.

"Both the armed security guard and the intruder were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries," Sergeant James Braden of the LA sheriff's department said in a statement. "The armed security guard is listed in stable condition and the intruder is listed in critical condition with non-life threatening injuries."

Miranda, 33, and her five-year-old son Flynn were not at home at the time of the incident. Police added: "The incident took place on the property, but not inside the house."

The Australian model and her ex-husband Orlando Bloom bought the Malibu mansion when they were deciding where was best to raise their son.

Miranda, who is engaged to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, has previously opened up about how the property was right for the family because of its privacy.

"I knew that this house was it at first sight," the former Victoria's Secret Angel told Harper's Bazaar. "It needed a lot of work, but it had a great view.

"It wasn't right on the water, so it was protected from the wind and very private. I could just see the potential."