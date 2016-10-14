Kate dons Erdem coat for day out in Manchester

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, rounded off her week of busy engagements in style during her visit to Manchester on Friday.

Kate turned heads in a checked Erdem coat as she joined Prince William on a visit to the National Football Museum,  following on from her outings in London and the Netherlands earlier in the week.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in Manchester on Friday

Paired with navy court shoes and a co-ordinating clutch bag, the Duchess was stylishly wrapped up against the chill in the navy and pink coat. Kate completed the look with smoky eye make-up, and wore her glossy brunette hair in a twisted low ponytail.

During their joint day of engagements, William and Kate will attend a reception with some of the brightest Mancunians who are making a difference to their communities. They will tour the museum, which aims to explain to fans how and why football has become 'the people's game' – a key part of England's heritage and way of life.  

The royals will then attend a ceremony at the Cenotaph at Manchester Town Hall, where they will lay commemorative paving stones honouring Manchester's six Victoria Cross recipients as part of the First World War Centenary campaign.

Kate wore a checked Erdem coat

The couple will also visit the National Graphene Institute at The University of Manchester and visit the site of the new Manchester Engineering Campus Development currently under development, where they will help to seal a time capsule within the building's foundations.

William and Kate will conclude their day with a visit to Francis House, a hospice that provides care for children and young adults with life-limiting conditions. The hospice was opened in 1991 by Diana, Princess of Wales, and is this year celebrating its 25th anniversary.

William and Kate will tour the facilities, meet families and volunteers, and officially open Francis House's new Lodge facilities.

