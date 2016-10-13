Victoria Beckham works casual chic as she jets into Los Angeles

She may have just got off a long haul flight, but Victoria Beckham looked impeccably styled as ever as she touched down in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The fashion designer looked casual yet chic as she walked through LAX airport in a navy jumper and jeans, just days after her trip to Kenya on a UN Aids Global mission.

Victoria Beckham looked stylish as she arrived in Los Angeles

Victoria teamed the £899 ribbed knit jumper from her own collection with distressed skinny jeans and heeled sandals. With her long bob worn in tousled waves, Victoria shielded her eyes from the waiting paparazzi with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

The 42-year-old has spent the past few days in Kenya, where she was joined by her eldest son Brooklyn, 17. She shared a number of photos from her mission on Instagram, including a post encouraging locals to get tested for HIV and get treatment.

Sharing a photo of herself and Brooklyn with a group of teenagers, Victoria wrote: "Hanging out with teenagers in Kenya. Get tested, know your status, get treatment. NO STIGMA!"

The fashion designer has recently been on a UN Aids Global mission in Kenya

It has been a busy few weeks for the designer, who recently showed her latest SS17 collection at New York Fashion Week, as well as launching her own make-up line with Estée Lauder. Speaking about how she manages to balance family life with her career, Victoria said she can always rely on her husband David Beckham for support.

"It is difficult to maintain it all in terms of being a wife, mother and businesswoman leading a brand," she told Vogue Australia. "We support each other, and this is about being good partners. My children are all very happy and that's the most crucial thing."