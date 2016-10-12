Zayn Malik has some very exciting fashion news!

Since leaving One Direction, Zayn Malik has been making waves in the fashion world.

His presence in the industry has certainly been helped by having one of the world's top models, Gigi Hadid, as his girlfriend, but the singer has just bagged his very own campaign.

The 23-year-old is teaming up with Donatella Versace's diffusion line Versus to curate a Zayn x Versus capsule collection.

And, in very exciting news for his fans, the range will comprise both menswear and womenswear.

The collection will launch in Versus stores worldwide and online in May 2017.

Speaking about the collaboration, creative director Donatella Versace said: "Zayn is one of the most exciting personalities on the world stage right now.

"When we first met, he told me how much he loves fashion. I thought it would be fantastic to collaborate on a new Versus collection together.

"Given Zayn's huge fan base around the world, I expect there will be a lot of excitement about what we create together."

Questioned on whether she was a fan of Zayn's former band One Direction, Donatella said: "I was not exactly a fan of that band. But then I met him again when he started to date Gigi, who I work with all the time. And he impressed me very much – he was so mature, so thoughtful, treated her like such a gentleman."

Donatella added: "They are very nice young people, a lovely couple, in fact. And then he told me how much he loved fashion. It was then I knew he was the right face for what I had in mind.

"Many celebrities do clothing lines that just aren't relevant. This one? It will be. He's smart to do it with me."

Zayn is taking on a dual role with this collaboration, modelling the range as well in the two campaigns.