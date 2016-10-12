ASOS has launched a Princess Diana inspired collection

Diana, Princess of Wales inspired women around the world with her sartorial choices, and now a new generation of fashion fans will have the opportunity to recreate her iconic style thanks to a new collection launched by ASOS.

The e-tailer has teamed up with WAH Nails founder Sharmadean Reid to create a capsule collection of 20 pieces inspired by some of Diana's most memorable outfits.

ASOS has launched a collection inspired by Princess Diana's style

The collection offers a playful take on Diana's style, combining luxe velvets, knitwear and pearls for a fresh take on eighties glamour.

Sharmadean said the idea for the collection came from a previous issue of the Wah Zine she created prior to opening her famous London nail salon, where she showcased some of Princess Diana's best street style moments.

The collection puts a modern twist on some of Diana's most memorable outfits

"One issue, we did a page called 'When Di was fly' and myself and Charlotte Roberts from The Mushpit had found all these images of Princess Diana in streetwear," Sharmadean told Dazed Digital. "She always loved bomber jackets, she actually dressed quite American preppy, she even wore Harvard jumpers."

Much like Diana's style, the WAH London collection features a mix of smart and casual designs, including glam dresses, pinstripe suiting and a statement 'Royal' knit jumper, all available to buy on ASOS now.

The collection is available on ASOS