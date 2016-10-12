Kristen Stewart has revealed why she doesn't like using social media, saying she believes there is a "massive disconnection" between what's real and what we see online.

Speaking at a recent Q&A to promote her new film, Personal Shopper, the actress said she could be doing "way cooler" stuff than spending her time on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Kristen Stewart explained why she's not on social media

"I know I sound ridiculous and really obvious; everyone says this, and I sound like an older person, but we could be doing way cooler s**t. It's so time consuming," Kristen said.

"We stalk each other, I stalk people, I get stalked, we all get stalked."

Although Kristen is not prepared to share photos and insights into her personal life on social media, she has recently admitted that she feels more comfortable now discussing her feelings and sexuality openly.

The actress has recently been linked to singer St. Vincent

The Twilight star, who has recently been linked to Cara Delevingne's ex-girlfriend St. Vincent, said she's "not ashamed" about who she is.

Speaking to ELLE for its 23rd Women in Hollywood issue, Kristen said: "I'm not ashamed and I'm not confused. Things have changed. And not just with me – we're really allowed to encourage this new acceptance to develop and be awesome."

The 26-year-old also said that she felt her previous relationship with Robert Pattinson had become "trivialised" by the media.

"When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialised, so I didn't like it," Kristen explained. "We were turned into these characters and placed into this ridiculous comic book, and I was like, 'That's mine. You're making my relationship something that it's not.' I didn't like that."